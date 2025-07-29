Prism Capital Partners Receives Three Approvals for Northern New Jersey Mixed-Use Project

CLIFTON AND NUTLEY, N.J. — Locally based development and investment firm Prism Capital Partners has received three approvals from the City of Clifton and the Township of Nutley, both located in Northern New Jersey, for a mixed-use project. The project is part of Prism’s ON3 campus, which is a redevelopment of the former North American headquarters campus of pharmaceutical company Hoffmann-La Roche that spans nearly 1.5 million square feet. The approvals pave the way for the construction of up to 1,074 multifamily units, 90,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a 150,000-square-foot life sciences facility, as well as a potential data center.

In Clifton, Prism’s newly approved Phase IV redevelopment plan includes the multifamily and retail elements, sited on acreage along Route 3 East. The July approval covers Prism’s plan to introduce new housing, restaurants and retail space. In Nutley, ON3’s Innovation Center tract fronting Kingsland Street is earmarked for the development of a research-and-development facility. Prism has secured an undisclosed, international consumer products company to lease the property and anticipates an imminent site plan approval filing. Construction could begin in the coming weeks. Additionally, Nutley has approved Prism’s plan to redevelop 11 acres at 275 Kingsland St., a site that can accommodate a major data center and other permitted uses.