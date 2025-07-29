Tuesday, July 29, 2025
Prism-ON3-Nutley-New-Jersey
Prism’s vision for ON3 began in 2016 with the acquisition of the former Hoffmann-La Roche North American headquarters campus. The firm has since invested more than $500 million into transforming the site into a lifestyle hub with office, life sciences, educational, residential, recreational, retail, hospitality and wellness uses.
Prism Capital Partners Receives Three Approvals for Northern New Jersey Mixed-Use Redevelopment

by Taylor Williams

CLIFTON AND NUTLEY, N.J. — Locally based development and investment firm Prism Capital Partners has received three redevelopment plan approvals from the City of Clifton and the Township of Nutley, both located in Northern New Jersey, for a mixed-use project. The project is part of Prism’s 116-acre ON3 campus, which is a redevelopment of the former North American headquarters campus of pharmaceutical company Hoffmann-La Roche. The approvals pave the way for the construction of up to 1,074 multifamily units, 90,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and a 150,000-square-foot life sciences facility, as well as a potential data center.

In Clifton, Prism’s newly approved Phase IV redevelopment plan includes the multifamily and retail elements, sited on acreage along Route 3 East. The July approval covers Prism’s plan to introduce new housing, restaurants and retail space. In Nutley, ON3’s Innovation Center tract fronting Kingsland Street is earmarked for the development of a research-and-development facility. Prism has secured an undisclosed, international consumer products company to lease the property and anticipates an imminent site plan approval filing. Construction could begin in the coming weeks. Additionally, Nutley has approved Prism’s plan to redevelop 11 acres at 275 Kingsland St., a site that can accommodate a major data center and other permitted uses.

