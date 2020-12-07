Prism Capital Partners to Develop 80,000 SF Medical Office Building in Clifton, New Jersey
CLIFTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based Prism Capital Partners has received final site plan approval for the development of an 80,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton, about 20 miles west of New York City. Gensler designed the four-story building, which will be located at the corner of Metro Boulevard and Route 3 on Prism’s ON3 healthcare and life sciences campus. Construction of the project, which is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2021 and to be complete in mid-2022, will include a 400-space parking garage. The project is a build-to-suit for Hackensack Meridian Health.
