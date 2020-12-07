REBusinessOnline

Prism Capital Partners to Develop 80,000 SF Medical Office Building in Clifton, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, New Jersey, Northeast

The new medical office building on Prism Capital Partner's ON3 campus in Clifton is expected to be complete in mid-2022.

CLIFTON, N.J. — New Jersey-based Prism Capital Partners has received final site plan approval for the development of an 80,000-square-foot medical office building in Clifton, about 20 miles west of New York City. Gensler designed the four-story building, which will be located at the corner of Metro Boulevard and Route 3 on Prism’s ON3 healthcare and life sciences campus. Construction of the project, which is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2021 and to be complete in mid-2022, will include a 400-space parking garage. The project is a build-to-suit for Hackensack Meridian Health.

