The Nell, a 252-unit apartment community in Dunellen, New Jersey, reached full occupancy in late summer, just months after Prism launched leasing.
Prism Capital Receives $53.9M in Financing for Multifamily Property in Dunellen, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

DUNELLEN, N.J. — Locally based developer Prism Capital Partners has received $53.9 million in financing for The Nell, a 252-unit multifamily property in the Central New Jersey community of Dunellen. Designed by Spiezle Architectural Group, the transit-oriented, newly built property offers one- and two-bedroom units and includes 3,700 square feet of retail space. The amenity package comprises a pool, fitness center, resident lounge, community kitchen, meeting rooms, an outdoor bar with TVs and grilling and dining areas. Rodney Sherman and Greg Halvorson of KeyBank Real Estate Capital arranged the seven-year loan, which provides fixed-rate takeout financing, through New York Life Real Estate Investors on behalf of Prism Capital Partners.

