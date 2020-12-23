Prism Capital Sells 157,000 SF Life Sciences Building in Nutley, New Jersey

NUTLEY, N.J. — Prism Capital Partners has sold 111 Ideation Way, a 157,000-square-foot life sciences building in the Northern New Jersey city of Nutley. The building, which was fully leased at the time of sale, is part of Prism’s 116-acre ON3 campus that is a redevelopment of the former North American headquarters site of Swiss pharmaceutical company Hoffman-La Roche. Prism Capital sold the asset to Chicago-based Harrison Street for an undisclosed price. Andrew Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Frank DiTommaso Kyle Schmidt, John Alascio and Sridhar Vankayala of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal.