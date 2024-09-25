Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Located in Henderson, Nev., Cascade Apartments features 261 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.
Prism Multifamily Group Acquires 261-Unit Cascade Apartments in Henderson, Nevada

by Amy Works

HENDERSON, NEV. — Prism Multifamily Group has purchased Cascade Apartments, a multifamily property located at 1100 N. Center St. in Henderson. 3D Investments sold the asset for $45.5 million, or $174,330 per unit. Originally constructed in 1982, Cascade Apartments offers 261 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, with an average unit size of 949 square feet, spread across the two-story garden-style community. Patrick Sauter, Art Carll-Tangora, Steve Nosrat and Michael Albanese of Avison Young’s Sauter Multifamily Group represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

