Prism Places, McWhinney to Develop Mixed-Use Commercial Centers in Northern Colorado Master-Planned Communities

BROOMFIELD AND LOVELAND, COLO. — Prism Places has partnered with McWhinney to develop two separate commercial districts in Northern Colorado’s Broomfield and Loveland.

The first project, Center Street, is slated to serve as the business district for Baseline, an 1,100-acre master-planned community in Broomfield. The walkable 312,000-square-foot commercial center will include 80,000 square feet of office space, 116,00 square feet of retail space, 37,000 square feet of grocery space and 78,000 square feet of restaurant space. Additionally, Center Street will offer more than 400 residential units. Michael Hsu Office of Architecture has designed the project, which already has an organic grocer preleased.

The second project, Avenue South, will be the business and commercial hub for Centerra, a 3,000-acre master-planned community in Loveland. Totaling 360,000 square feet, Avenue South will include a 128,000-square-foot retail component, a 127,000-square-foot Class A office portion and 1,750 residential units. Architects Orange is designing Avenue South, which has a 37,000-square-foot lease signed with an organic grocer.

Center Street is slated to break ground in September 2026, and Avenue South is scheduled to break ground in November 2025.