Prism Receives Permanent Financing for 300-Unit Apartment Complex in West Orange, New Jersey

WEST ORANGE, N.J. — Prism Capital Partners has received an undisclosed amount of permanent financing for The Residences at Edison Lofts, a 300-unit apartment complex in West Orange, located outside of Newark. The property is a redevelopment of Thomas Edison’s historic invention factory and commerce center and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a 5,000-square-foot fitness center, heated indoor pool, a 12,000-square-foot rooftop lounge and a self-serve café. The lender was not disclosed.