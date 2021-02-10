Private Developer Nearing Completion of Mixed-Use Condo Project in Downtown Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Jim Jacobs, a private developer based in Nashville, is nearing completion of Muse, a short-term rental condominium building in downtown Nashville. Jacobs created Muse Nashville LLC to purchase the site of the building in 2019, according to the Nashville Post. The company also secured a $15.5 million to finance the project.

In addition to 55 condos, of which three quarters are presold, Muse will offer a lobby designed by ES|DG, cardio fitness center, a luggage drop, onsite management, security and more than 5,000 square feet of Class A retail and restaurant space. The property will also have a SkyLounge with indoor and outdoor panoramic views of Nashville’s skyline.

The apartment building is the only new construction condominium in downtown Nashville that allows short-term rental options, according to Jacobs.

Construction began in spring 2020 and will wrap up by October of this year. The Muse is located at 65 Lindsley Ave.

Muse’s project team comprises locally based firms including Centric Architecture, Catalyst Design Group and Cherry & Associates, a commercial estate services company where Jacobs serves as a principal.