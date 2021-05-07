REBusinessOnline

Private Developers Near Completion of 39-Unit SOVA Hotel in Downtown Dallas

Posted on by in Development, Hospitality, Texas

DALLAS — Private developers and twin brothers Blake and Brandon Shirk are nearing completion of the SOVA Hotel in downtown Dallas. The boutique hotel will incorporate elements from all over the world, with guests staying in 39 micro rooms that feature elements representing 50 different countries and cultures. Construction began in late October 2020.

