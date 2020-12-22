Private Equity Firm Thomas Bravo Acquires Texas-Based RealPage for $10.2B

CHICAGO AND RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Chicago-based private equity firm Thomas Bravo has acquired RealPage (NASDAQ: RP), the Richardson, Texas-based provider of property management software, in a deal valued at $10.2 billion. The price tag includes the assumption of the debt of RealPage, which was founded in 1998 and serves owners worldwide that have more than 19 million apartments in their combined portfolios. Under the terms of the agreement, RealPage stockholders will receive $88.75 in cash per share of RealPage common stock upon closing of the transaction. The purchase price represents a premium of 30.8 percent over RealPage’s closing stock price of $67.83 on Dec. 18, 2020. The stock price of RealPage opened at $87.65 per share on Tuesday, Dec. 22, up from $53.65 a year ago.