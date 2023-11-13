Private Exchange Investor Buys Apartment Building in Torrance, California for $4.8M

TORRANCE, CALIF. — CBRE has arranged the purchase of a multifamily property located at 1751 Cabrillo Ave. in Torrance, just south of Los Angeles. A Torrance-based private exchange buyer acquired the asset from a Los Angeles-based seller for $4.8 million.

Built in 1964, the two-story, 8,555-square-foot building features 11 units in a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include an on-site laundry facility.

Dan Blackwell and Trey Mitchell of CBRE represented the buyer in the transaction.