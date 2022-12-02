Private Family Sells Sit N Sleep-Occupied Retail Building in Los Angeles’ Studio City for $6.9M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Sit N Sleep occupies the 15,000-square-foot retail building at 12318 Ventura Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood. (Photo courtesy of Kidder Mathews)

LOS ANGELES — A private family has completed the disposition of a retail property in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles. A private investor acquired the asset for $6.9 million.

Sit N Sleep, a mattress retailer, has occupied the two-story, 15,000-square-foot building at 12318 Ventura Blvd. for 11 years. The tenant’s current lease terminates in 2023, with a six-year option to renew.

Tanel Harunzade, Darrell Levonian and Brittney McCarthy of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the deal.