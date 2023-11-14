Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
9156-W-Peoria-Ave-Peoria-AZ.jpg
Dunn-Edwards Paints occupies the 12,900-square-foot retail building at 9156 W. Peoria Ave. in Peoria, Ariz.
AcquisitionsArizonaNet LeaseRetailWestern

Private Investor Buys 12,900 SF Dunn-Edwards Paints-Occupied Retail Building in Peoria, Arizona

by Amy Works

PEORIA, ARIZ. — A private investor has acquired a net-leased property, located at 9156 W. Peoria Ave. in Peoria, from an undisclosed seller for $3.1 million.

Dunn-Edwards Paints occupies the 12,900-square-foot building. The sale included a triple-net lease with corporate guarantee and eight percent rental increases every five years. The tenant has operated at the site for more than 20 years and recently extended its lease.

Nick Christifulli, Mark Ruble and Chris Lund of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller.

You may also like

Tanger Acquires 382,000 SF Asheville Outlets in North...

SRS Arranges $6.3M Sale of Metro Charlotte Store...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 682-Unit Self-Storage...

Henry S. Miller Arranges Sale of 19,470 SF...

Westcore Acquires 632,130 SF Distribution Facility in Tahoe-Reno...

Greenrock Capital, Petros PACE Arrange $62.6M C-PACE Financing...

Ti Cold Completes 300,000 SF Cold Storage Facility...

Graystone Negotiates $5M Sale of California Plaza Retail...

Toys “R” Us Set to Open Flagship Store...