Private Investor Buys 12,900 SF Dunn-Edwards Paints-Occupied Retail Building in Peoria, Arizona

PEORIA, ARIZ. — A private investor has acquired a net-leased property, located at 9156 W. Peoria Ave. in Peoria, from an undisclosed seller for $3.1 million.

Dunn-Edwards Paints occupies the 12,900-square-foot building. The sale included a triple-net lease with corporate guarantee and eight percent rental increases every five years. The tenant has operated at the site for more than 20 years and recently extended its lease.

Nick Christifulli, Mark Ruble and Chris Lund of Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office represented the seller.