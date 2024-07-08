Private Investor Buys Park Place Townhomes in Everett, Washington for $5.7M

EVERETT, WASH. — A private investor has acquired Park Place Townhomes in Everett, a suburb north of Seattle, for $5.7 million.

Located at 1225 W. Casino Road, Park Place Townhomes features 28 two- and three-bedroom townhome-style apartments, with an average size of 1,027 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was fully occupied.

Zachary Mazzuca, Ryan Dinius and Sidney Warsinske of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the seller, a private investor. Tanner Fogle, Dinius and Warsinske of Marcus & Millichap secured and represented the buyer in the deal.