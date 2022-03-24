Private Investor Buys The Grove Retail Center in Redlands, California for $8M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Retail, Western

Circle K anchors the 39,339-square-foot The Grove in Redlands, Calif.

REDLANDS, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has arranged the sale of The Grove, a neighborhood retail center located at 1542-1598 Orange St. in the Inland Empire city of Redlands. A Los Angeles County-based seller sold the property to a Riverside County-based private investor group for $8 million.

Built in two phases in 1987 and 1990, The Grove features 39,339 square feet of retail space. Circle K anchors the property, which was 80 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Greg Bedell of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Melody Waltz of Realty Executives Riverside represented the buyer in the deal.