IHOP-Lancaster-Palmdale-CA
The two IHOP locations are located at 1650 W. Ave. K in Lancaster, Calif., and 39176 10th St. W in Palmdale, Calif.
Private Investor Buys Two IHOP Net-Leased Retail Properties in Los Angeles County

by Amy Works

LANCASTER AND PALMDALE, CALIF. — A private investor has acquired two retail locations in Los Angeles County for $3.4 million each, or $6.8 million combined. The properties are net-leased to IHOP.

The restaurants are located at 1650 W. Ave. K in Lancaster and at 39176 10th St. W in Palmdale. The deal terms consisted of a new 23-year lease that commenced at the close of escrow, 1.5 percent annual increases and a 30-unit guarantee.

Andre Thompson and Peter Deltondo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and secured the buyer in the deal.

