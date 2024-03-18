Private Investor Buys Two IHOP Net-Leased Retail Properties in Los Angeles County

LANCASTER AND PALMDALE, CALIF. — A private investor has acquired two retail locations in Los Angeles County for $3.4 million each, or $6.8 million combined. The properties are net-leased to IHOP.

The restaurants are located at 1650 W. Ave. K in Lancaster and at 39176 10th St. W in Palmdale. The deal terms consisted of a new 23-year lease that commenced at the close of escrow, 1.5 percent annual increases and a 30-unit guarantee.

Andre Thompson and Peter Deltondo of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and secured the buyer in the deal.