REBusinessOnline

Private Investor Purchases Crossroads Center Retail Property in Margate, Florida for $10.7M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Retail, Southeast

Crossroads Center

Located at 5000 Coconut Creek Parkway, the Crossroads Center has 84,500 square feet of space with tenants including Dollar General and Hollywood Institute of Beauty.

MARGATE, FLA. — Investor and president of Current Capital Management, Todd Nepola, has purchased the Crossroads Center in Margate for $10.7 million. SW Global Inc was the seller.

Located at 5000 Coconut Creek Parkway, the Crossroads Center has 84,500 square feet of space with tenants including Dollar General and Hollywood Institute of Beauty. A new lease was just signed with Chen Medical for a 7,400-square-foot space in the center. The center was built in 1983.

Harry Chas Chaskalson of NEG Property brokered the sales transaction. Southstate Bank provided a $9 million loan with $7.3 million used to fund the sales transaction and the remainder held back for renovations on the center. The planned renovations include painting and minor remodeling of the center, as well as landscape, signage and lighting improvements.

Current Capital Management has now acquired over 400,000 square feet of commercial centers in south Florida since 2020 and has purchased five properties in just over 18 months.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews