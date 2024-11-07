Private Investor Sells Gas Station, Convenience Store, Car Wash Asset in Highland, California for $9.5M

Thursday, November 7, 2024
27981-Greenspot-Rd-Highland-CA
Located at 27981 Greenspot Road in Highland, Calif., the property offers an eight-pump Chevron station, a self-service express car wash and a 3,000-square-foot ExtraMile convenience store.
by Amy Works

HIGHLAND, CALIF. — A San Diego-based investor has completed the disposition of a Chevron gas station, ExtraMile convenience store and car wash property located at 27981 Greenspot Road in Highland. G&M Oil Co., the largest Chevron franchisee in California with more than 200 locations, purchased the Highland property for $9.5 million.

Victor Buendia of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Scott Olson of C-Store Realty represented the buyer in the all-cash transaction.

Built in 2012, the property features an eight-pump Chevron station, a self-service express car wash and a 3,000-square-foot ExtraMile convenience store.

