Private Investor Sells Retail Building in Rancho Cucamonga, California for $7.3M

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIF. — Progressive Real Estate Partners has brokered the sale of a 21,918-square-foot retail property located at 10582 Foothill Blvd. in the Inland Empire city of Rancho Cucamonga. A Michigan-based private investor sold the asset to a San Gabriel Valley-based private investor for $7.4 million in an all-cash transaction.

Part of the 645,000-square-foot Terra Vista Town Center, the nine-tenant retail building was fully occupied at the time of sale. Current tenants include multiple beauty service providers, a jeweler, an escape room and a children’s indoor playground. All leases are triple net with staggered lease expirations, embedded annual rent increases and below-market rents.

Greg Bedell and Paul Su of Progressive Real Estate Partners represented the seller, while Raymond Ho with GE Property represented the buyer in the deal.