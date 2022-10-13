REBusinessOnline

Private Lender Law Acquires 20,000 SF Office Building in Marlboro, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

MARLBORO, N.J. — Locally based firm Private Lender Law has acquired a 20,000-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Marlboro with plans to relocate from nearby Freehold. The firm will occupy approximately half of the two-story building, which was constructed in 1988 and previously housed the Marlboro Medical Annex. The relocation will begin in December. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

