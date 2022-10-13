Private Lender Law Acquires 20,000 SF Office Building in Marlboro, New Jersey
MARLBORO, N.J. — Locally based firm Private Lender Law has acquired a 20,000-square-foot office building in the Northern New Jersey community of Marlboro with plans to relocate from nearby Freehold. The firm will occupy approximately half of the two-story building, which was constructed in 1988 and previously housed the Marlboro Medical Annex. The relocation will begin in December. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.