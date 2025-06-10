Tuesday, June 10, 2025
ConnecticutDevelopmentHospitalityNortheast

Private Owners Complete Redevelopment of Historic Inn in Westbrook, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

WESTBROOK, CONN. — Private owners Meri Wick and Marcus Little have completed the redevelopment of The Captain Stannard, a historic inn located in the southern coastal Connecticut city of Westbrook. The Captain Stannard is a 10-room establishment that was originally constructed in 1872. According to the Connecticut Post, the project involved reconfiguring the main dining area, upgrading the main common area and applying fresh paint and furnishings to select areas, as well as putting new bedding in all guestrooms.

