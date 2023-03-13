Private Portfolio Group Purchases Havenly Fountain Hills Build-to-Rent Community in Arizona for $68.3M

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZ. — Private Portfolio Group has acquired the 147-unit Havenly Fountain Hills for $68.3 million. The build-to-rent community is located at 16550 East Avenue of the Fountains in Fountain Hills, a suburb of north Scottsdale.

Each rental home features 10-foot ceilings, fully fenced private backyards, front porches, high-end interior finishes, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers.

Mark Forrester of Berkadia represented the sellers, Arizona-based Keystone Homes and Lexin Capital, while Scott Holland of Berkadia Scottsdale secured life company acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.