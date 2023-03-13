REBusinessOnline

Private Portfolio Group Purchases Havenly Fountain Hills Build-to-Rent Community in Arizona for $68.3M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Build-to-Rent, Single-Family Rental, Western

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZ. — Private Portfolio Group has acquired the 147-unit Havenly Fountain Hills for $68.3 million. The build-to-rent community is located at 16550 East Avenue of the Fountains in Fountain Hills, a suburb of north Scottsdale.

Each rental home features 10-foot ceilings, fully fenced private backyards, front porches, high-end interior finishes, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers.

Mark Forrester of Berkadia represented the sellers, Arizona-based Keystone Homes and Lexin Capital, while Scott Holland of Berkadia Scottsdale secured life company acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  