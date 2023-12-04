Private Seller Divests of 200,443 SF Office Building in Santa Ana, California

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — A private seller has completed the disposition of 3 Hutton Centre Drive, an office building in Santa Ana. A high-net-worth investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price in an all-cash transaction.

Situated on 2.47 acres within a 46-acre, master-planned, mixed-use community, 3 Hutton Centre features 200,443 square feet of office space. Built in 1985, the building underwent $3.5 million in capital and tenant improvements in 2018. Property amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center on the penthouse level. At the time of acquisition, the property was 62.2 percent occupied by seven tenants.

Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Bryan Johnson, Matt Pourcho and Nick Williams of CBRE handled the transaction.