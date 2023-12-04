Monday, December 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
3-Hutton-Centre-Dr-Santa-Ana-CA
Located in Santa Ana, Calif., 3 Hutton Centre Drive features 200,443 square feet of office space. (Image courtesy of CBRE)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaOfficeWestern

Private Seller Divests of 200,443 SF Office Building in Santa Ana, California

by Amy Works

SANTA ANA, CALIF. — A private seller has completed the disposition of 3 Hutton Centre Drive, an office building in Santa Ana. A high-net-worth investor acquired the asset for an undisclosed price in an all-cash transaction.

Situated on 2.47 acres within a 46-acre, master-planned, mixed-use community, 3 Hutton Centre features 200,443 square feet of office space. Built in 1985, the building underwent $3.5 million in capital and tenant improvements in 2018. Property amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center on the penthouse level. At the time of acquisition, the property was 62.2 percent occupied by seven tenants.

Anthony DeLorenzo, Sammy Cemo, Bryan Johnson, Matt Pourcho and Nick Williams of CBRE handled the transaction.

You may also like

O,R&L Commercial Arranges $7M Sale of Mixed-Use Property...

TFE Properties Acquires 30,230 SF Industrial Building in...

NEPCG Negotiates $3.1M Sale of Multifamily Property in...

NewMark Merrill Buys 172,008 SF Collection at Janss...

MetLife Provides $22.5M Acquisition Financing for Hampton Inn...

PSRS Arranges $11M Refinancing for Sunny Hills Business...

Ware Malcomb Completes 92,000 SF Build-to-Suit Industrial Building...

Workbox, Iron Galaxy Studios Sign Leases at The...

Interra Realty Brokers $3.4M Sale of Chicago Multifamily...