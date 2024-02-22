Thursday, February 22, 2024
Cypress Village Apartments in Buena Park, California, was built in 1963 and renovated last year.
Priya Living Acquires Cypress Village Apartments in Buena Park, California for $34.4M

by Hayden Spiess

BUENA PARK, CALIF. — Priya Living has acquired Cypress Village Apartments, a multifamily community in the Orange County city of Buena Park, for $34.4 million.

Northmarq represented the buyer in the transaction. Nate Prouty, Briana Harney DeHaan, Andrew Deaver and Soraya Rios of Northmarq arranged $19.7 million in acquisition financing.

Built in 1963 and renovated in 2023, the property features 88 two-bedroom apartments. Amenities at the community, which was 95.5 percent occupied at the time of sale, include a swimming pool, courtyard, BBQ area and clubhouse. The seller was not disclosed. 

