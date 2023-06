IRVING, TEXAS — Prize Pest Control has signed a 4,469-square-foot lease at Highview Business Center, an industrial flex property in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the complex was built on 2.9 acres in 1981 and totals 40,618 square feet. Jim Ferris of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Barbara Brown of S&D Family Partners represented the landlord, an entity doing business as HV DJN Properties LP.