PrizePicks to Move Corporate Headquarters to Star Metals Offices in Atlanta

ATLANTA – PrizePicks, a daily fantasy sports operator based in Atlanta, has selected the Star Metals Offices at 1055 Howell Mill Road for its new corporate headquarters. The owner and office landlord of the building in Atlanta’s West Midtown district is Coral Gables, Fla.-based Allen Morris Co.

PrizePicks will occupy 33,000 square feet at Star Metals and will invest $25 million in its new headquarters space. The company estimates it will expand its workforce at the new space by 1,000 employees over the next seven years.

Organizations involved in the site selection process for the PrizePicks headquarters include the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Invest Atlanta, Select Fulton and Georgia Power.