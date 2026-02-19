Pro Residential Services Buys 162-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Mojave, California

MOJAVE, CALIF. — Pro Residential Services has acquired Park Palace Apartments, an affordable housing property in Mojave, from Park Plaza One Apts LP for $8.9 million. Cray Carlson of CBRE represented both parties in the transaction.

Located at 16193 and 16197 H St., Park Palace Apartments offers 162 apartments. Constructed in 2007 and 2011, the property operates as a low-income housing tax credit community. The asset is subject to long-time affordability requirements under its regulatory agreement with approximately 55 years of restrictions remaining.