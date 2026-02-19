Friday, February 20, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Park-Palace-Apts-Mojave-CA
Park Palace Apartments in Mojave, Calif., offers 162 affordable residential units. (Photo credit: Cray Carlson, CBRE)
AcquisitionsAffordable HousingCaliforniaMultifamilyWestern

Pro Residential Services Buys 162-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Mojave, California

by Amy Works

MOJAVE, CALIF. — Pro Residential Services has acquired Park Palace Apartments, an affordable housing property in Mojave, from Park Plaza One Apts LP for $8.9 million. Cray Carlson of CBRE represented both parties in the transaction.

Located at 16193 and 16197 H St., Park Palace Apartments offers 162 apartments. Constructed in 2007 and 2011, the property operates as a low-income housing tax credit community. The asset is subject to long-time affordability requirements under its regulatory agreement with approximately 55 years of restrictions remaining.

You may also like

HSF Provides $37M Construction Loan for South Houston...

Blackstone Affiliate Completes Renovation of 204-Unit Affordable Housing...

Newmark Arranges $98M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Property...

Atlantic Capital Partners Negotiates $7.8M Sale of Industrial...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 54,810 SF Shopping Center...

Matthews Negotiates $30M Sale of Seven-Property Flex Industrial...

VanTrust Acquires 71.2 Acres in Orlando, Plans 956,600...

ZRP Sells 124,375 SF Shopping Center in Greenville,...

Step Up Housing Acquires Hancock Terrace Apartments in...