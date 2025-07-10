Procaccianti Cos. to Develop 91-Unit Hotel in Newport, Rhode Island

NEWPORT, R.I. — Locally based landlord Procaccianti Cos. will develop a 91-unit hotel in the coastal Rhode Island city of Newport. TPG Hotels & Resorts will operate the property as The Bellevue Hotel, which is part of its INTERA Collection family of brands. Plans for the project call for multiple food-and-beverage venues, spa and wellness facilities and underground parking to expand the street-level pedestrian experience. Lastly, the building’s three-story structure will incorporate Juliet balconies, with interior rooms overlooking the garden. Procaccianti has received all necessary permit and approvals, and construction is set to begin late this year and to be complete in early 2027.