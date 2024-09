KEARNY, N.J. — Locally based direct lender Procida Funding has provided a $20 million construction loan for The Helio, a 69-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Northern New Jersey community of Kearny. The property will house 15 studios, 38 one-bedroom units and 16 two-bedroom apartments, as well as a 130-space parking garage, a fitness center, lounge and a rooftop deck. The borrower is an affiliate of New York City-based HA Capital Corp.