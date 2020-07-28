REBusinessOnline

Procida Provides $8.7M Acquisition Loan for Multifamily Portfolio in Sleepy Hollow, New York

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

SLEEPY HOLLOW, N.Y. — Procida Funding has provided an $8.7 million bridge loan for the acquisition of a 70-unit portfolio in Sleepy Hollow. The portfolio consists of 63 multifamily spaces and seven commercial units. The borrower, Sleepy Hollow Holdings LLC, will use a portion of the proceeds to fund a capital improvements program that is already underway. The portfolio was 94 percent occupied at the time of the loan closing.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
30
Webinar: Market Valuation — How are Seniors Housing Valuations Weathering the Pandemic?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  