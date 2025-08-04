Monday, August 4, 2025
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Procopio Begins Leasing 140-Unit Multifamily Project in Marlborough, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — Locally based developer The Procopio Cos. has begun leasing Vesa, a 140-unit multifamily project in the western Boston suburb of Marlborough. Designed by Maugel Destefano Architects with a Procopio affiliate also serving as the construction manager, Vesa offers 60 one-bedroom units, 62 two-bedroom apartments and 18 three-bedroom residences. Amenities include a pool, resident lounge, dog park, fitness center and walking trails. Information on starting rents was not announced.

