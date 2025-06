BEVERLY, MASS. — Locally based owner-operator The Procopio Cos. has begun leasing Amara, a 60-unit apartment complex in Beverly, a northeastern suburb of Boston. Amara offers studio, one-, two-bedroom units and amenities such as a rooftop deck, fitness center and work-from-home space. SV Design served as the architect for the project, which Procopio developed in partnership with another local developer, Beverly Crossing. Rents start at $2,585 per month for a studio apartment.