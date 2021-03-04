REBusinessOnline

Procopio Cos. Begins Leasing 259-Unit Caldwell Apartments in Metro Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

LYNN, MASS. — Locally based developer The Procopio Cos. has begun leasing Caldwell, a 259-unit apartment complex in the northern Boston suburb of Lynn. The property offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with quartz countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, rooftop terrace and a lounge area with a bar. Rents start at roughly $1,600 per month for a studio unit.

