Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The-Beck-Haverhill-Massachusetts
The development of The Beck, a new multifamily property in Haverhill, Massachusetts, also included the construction of a 1.4-acre public waterfront park with an amphitheater.
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Procopio Cos. Completes 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Haverhill, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

HAVERHILL, MASS. — Locally based owner-operator The Procopio Cos. has completed The Beck, a 290-unit multifamily project in the northern Boston suburb of Haverhill. The Beck consists of two five-story residential buildings that house studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubroom, rideshare lounge, fitness center and a sports lounge with a golf simulator, as well as some 6,000 square feet of retail space. Dellbrook | JKS was the construction manager for the project, and CUBE3 was the architect. Needham Bank financed construction, which began in summer 2023. Rents start at $1,850 per month for a studio apartment.

You may also like

Newmark Arranges $515M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey...

Lehigh Valley Airport Breaks Ground on 145-Room Hotel...

Gilbane, Palm Beach Atlantic University to Break Ground...

Seefried Industrial to Develop 1.6 MSF Distribution Facility...

HTG, Mount Hermon AME Church Open $43.5M Affordable...

JLL Secures Refinancing of Two Northern New Jersey...

CBRE Brokers $33.6M Sale of Apartment Community in...

Seven Hills Realty Trust Provides $18M Refinancing for...

Larken Associates Delivers 50,000 SF Industrial Flex Project...