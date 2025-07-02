Procopio Cos. Completes 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Haverhill, Massachusetts

HAVERHILL, MASS. — Locally based owner-operator The Procopio Cos. has completed The Beck, a 290-unit multifamily project in the northern Boston suburb of Haverhill. The Beck consists of two five-story residential buildings that house studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities include a clubroom, rideshare lounge, fitness center and a sports lounge with a golf simulator, as well as some 6,000 square feet of retail space. Dellbrook | JKS was the construction manager for the project, and CUBE3 was the architect. Needham Bank financed construction, which began in summer 2023. Rents start at $1,850 per month for a studio apartment.