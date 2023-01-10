Procopio Cos. Completes 49-Unit Multifamily Project in Wilmington, Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Locally based developer The Procopio Cos. has completed Lume, a 49-unit multifamily project in Wilmington, a northern suburb of Boston. The 74,000-square-foot, transit-served development consists of 39 garden-style apartments and 10 townhomes. Amenities include a fitness center, clubroom and a pet spa. DMS Design served as the project architect, with interiors by Conant Design Group. Rents start at $3,000 per month for a two-bedroom unit.