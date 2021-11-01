REBusinessOnline

Procopio Cos. to Develop 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Haverhill, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

The-Beck-Haverhill-Massachusetts

Construction of The Beck, a 290-unit multifamily project in Haverhill, Massachusetts, is slated to begin next spring.

HAVERHILL, MASS. — Locally based owner-operator The Procopio Cos. will develop The Beck, a 290-unit multifamily project that will be located in the northern Boston suburb of Haverhill. The Beck will consist of two five-story residential buildings, 6,750 square feet of retail space and 3.2 acres of public parks, playgrounds and hiking/jogging trails. Dellbrook | JKS is the construction manager of the project, and CUBE3 designed the project. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring and to be substantially complete by 2024.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  