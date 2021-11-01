Procopio Cos. to Develop 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Haverhill, Massachusetts

Construction of The Beck, a 290-unit multifamily project in Haverhill, Massachusetts, is slated to begin next spring.

HAVERHILL, MASS. — Locally based owner-operator The Procopio Cos. will develop The Beck, a 290-unit multifamily project that will be located in the northern Boston suburb of Haverhill. The Beck will consist of two five-story residential buildings, 6,750 square feet of retail space and 3.2 acres of public parks, playgrounds and hiking/jogging trails. Dellbrook | JKS is the construction manager of the project, and CUBE3 designed the project. Construction is scheduled to begin next spring and to be substantially complete by 2024.