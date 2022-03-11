Procopio Cos. Tops Off 146-Unit Multifamily Project Near Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

LYNN, MASS. — Locally based developer The Procopio Cos. has topped off Mosaic, a 146-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Boston suburb of Lynn. Mosaic will offer studio and one-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a rooftop lounge and remote work areas. In addition, the transit-served property will house three retail spaces. Massachusetts-based DMS Design and CUBE3 are the project architects, and Dellbrook | JKS is the general contractor. Greystar is providing management and leasing services. Full completion is slated for the summer. Rents start at $1,900 per month for a studio apartment.