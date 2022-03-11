REBusinessOnline

Procopio Cos. Tops Off 146-Unit Multifamily Project Near Boston

Posted on by in Development, Massachusetts, Multifamily, Northeast

LYNN, MASS. — Locally based developer The Procopio Cos. has topped off Mosaic, a 146-unit multifamily project in the northeastern Boston suburb of Lynn. Mosaic will offer studio and one-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling areas, a rooftop lounge and remote work areas. In addition, the transit-served property will house three retail spaces. Massachusetts-based DMS Design and CUBE3 are the project architects, and Dellbrook | JKS is the general contractor. Greystar is providing management and leasing services. Full completion is slated for the summer. Rents start at $1,900 per month for a studio apartment.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  