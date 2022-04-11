Procopio Cos. Tops Off 49-Unit Multifamily Project in Wilmington, Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, MASS. — Locally based developer The Procopio Cos. has topped off Lume, a 49-unit multifamily project in Wilmington, a northern suburb of Boston. The 74,000-square-foot, transit-served development carries a price tag of $20 million. Upon completion this fall, Lume will consist of 39 garden-style apartments and 10 townhomes. Amenities will include a fitness center, clubroom, coworking space and a pet spa. DMS Design is the project architect, with interiors by Conant Design Group. Boston-based Charlesgate is the leasing and management agency.