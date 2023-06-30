Procopio Cos. Underway on 290-Unit Multifamily Project in Haverhill, Massachusetts

HAVERHILL, MASS. — Locally based owner-operator The Procopio Cos. is underway on construction of The Beck, a 290-unit, transit-served multifamily project that will be located in the northern Boston suburb of Haverhill. The Beck will consist of two five-story residential buildings and more than 6,000 square feet of retail space. The development also includes the construction of a 1.4-acre public waterfront park with an amphitheater. Dellbrook | JKS is the construction manager of the project, and CUBE3 is the architect. Needham Bank provided construction financing. Completion is slated for spring 2025.