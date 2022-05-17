REBusinessOnline

Procter & Gamble to Build $205M Distribution Center in Jackson, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

JACKSON, GA. — Procter & Gamble (P&G), a consumer goods manufacturer and distributor based in Cincinnati, plans to invest $205 million for a new automated distribution facility in Jackson. The 1 million-square-foot property will be located at 950 Logistics Parkway in Butts County, about 50 miles south of Atlanta near I-75. The global firm partnered with the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce team, Development Authority of Butts County, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia Ports Authority and Georgia Power on the project, which is expected to bring 350 new jobs to the trade area. The developer and a construction timeline were not disclosed. P&G’s brands include Crest, Pampers, Tide, Bounty, Charmin, Always, Gillette, Old Spice, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Cascade, Dawn, Febreeze, Mr. Clean and Swiffer, among others. In addition to the new Jackson facility, P&G operates a manufacturing facility in Albany, Ga., and a distribution center in metro Atlanta.

