Prodigy Burger Bar, Big Bear Biscuits Sign Leases at Lakefront at Keystone in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Prodigy Burger Bar and Big Bear Biscuits have signed long-term leases to share 10,000 square feet in the former Scotty’s Brewhouse space at 3905 E. 96th St. within Lakefront at Keystone, a Class A office park in Indianapolis. Both restaurants anticipate opening in early 2022.

Prodigy Burger Bar, currently owned by O’Reilly’s Holdings LLC, opened its first location in 2017 and now maintains six eateries in Carmel, Geist, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Kokomo and West Carmel. Big Bear Biscuits, a partnership between Indianapolis restaurateur Keith Reilly and Indianapolis chef Dean Sample, is a new venture offering breakfast and lunch options with biscuits and a local coffee program. Both restaurants will offer indoor and outdoor dining, catering, delivery and carryout service.

Scott Wise and Steve Delaney of CBRE represented ownership, Rubenstein Partners LP and Strategic Capital Partners LLC. Gary Perel of ALO Property Group represented the tenants.