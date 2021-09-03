Profectus Multifamily Capital Buys Vacant Hotel in Metro Dallas, Plans Apartment Conversion

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Multifamily, Texas

ATHENS, TEXAS — Dallas-based Profectus Multifamily Capital has purchased a vacant Quality Inn & Suites hotel in Athens, located southeast of Dallas, with plans to convert the property into a 122-unit apartment community. The complex will offer a fitness center, business center, dog park, outdoor recreational areas and a restaurant or coffee shop. Greg Miller of locally based brokerage firm The Multifamily Group represented Profectus in its acquisition of the property, which was originally built in 1981 on a 14-acre site that can support additional future development.