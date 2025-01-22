Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
1551-Professional-Lane-Longmont-CO.jpg
University of Colorado Medicine is the anchor tenant at Longmont Medical Campus, a 104,438-square-foot medical outpatient building in Longmont, Colo.
AcquisitionsColoradoHealthcareWestern

Profere Partners Disposes of 104,438 SF Longmont Medical Campus in Colorado

by Amy Works

LONGMONT, COLO. — Broomfield, Colo.-based Profere Partners has completed the disposition of Longmont Medical Campus, a medical outpatient building located at 1551 Professional Lane in Longmont. Terms of the transaction were not released. Originally built in 2002 and most recently renovated in 2022, the two-story multi-tenant facility offers 104,438 square feet of medical office space. At the time of sale, the property was 92 percent leased to 19 tenants, anchored by University of Colorado Medicine. Aaron Johnson, Travis Ives, Jon Hendrickson, Mitch Veremeychik, Gino Lollio and Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $20.1M Sale of Airport...

Cypress West, TPG Angelo Gordon Acquire 47,000 SF...

Baltisse, Ackerman Sell 307,000 SF Industrial Project Near...

DJM Sells Stake in Bella Terra Mixed-Use Development...

Gilbane Begins Development of 485-Bed Student Housing Community...

CapRock Partners Breaks Ground on 825,000 SF Spec...

Stevens-Leinweber Delivers 420,536 SF Global Fulfillment Center for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 70-Room Hotel...

Panattoni Sells 356,462 SF Warehouse in Aurora, Illinois...