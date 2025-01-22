Profere Partners Disposes of 104,438 SF Longmont Medical Campus in Colorado

LONGMONT, COLO. — Broomfield, Colo.-based Profere Partners has completed the disposition of Longmont Medical Campus, a medical outpatient building located at 1551 Professional Lane in Longmont. Terms of the transaction were not released. Originally built in 2002 and most recently renovated in 2022, the two-story multi-tenant facility offers 104,438 square feet of medical office space. At the time of sale, the property was 92 percent leased to 19 tenants, anchored by University of Colorado Medicine. Aaron Johnson, Travis Ives, Jon Hendrickson, Mitch Veremeychik, Gino Lollio and Tyler Morss of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the deal.