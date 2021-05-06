Professional Wealth Advisors Signs 23,000 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Suburban Chicago

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Professional Wealth Advisors (PWA) has signed a 23,000-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at 2655 Warrenville Road in Downers Grove. The lease comprises a 12,000-square-foot renewal and an 11,000-square-foot expansion. Transwestern Investment owns and manages the building. PWA was founded in 2015 and recently merged with HighPoint Planning Partners. Joel Berger of Bradford Allen represented PWA in the lease transaction.