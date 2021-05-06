REBusinessOnline

Professional Wealth Advisors Signs 23,000 SF Office Lease Renewal, Expansion in Suburban Chicago

Posted on by in Illinois, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Office

DOWNERS GROVE, ILL. — Professional Wealth Advisors (PWA) has signed a 23,000-square-foot office lease renewal and expansion at 2655 Warrenville Road in Downers Grove. The lease comprises a 12,000-square-foot renewal and an 11,000-square-foot expansion. Transwestern Investment owns and manages the building. PWA was founded in 2015 and recently merged with HighPoint Planning Partners. Joel Berger of Bradford Allen represented PWA in the lease transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
May
12
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
3
InterFace Active Adult 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews