Proffitt Dixon Delivers 93,000 SF Self-Storage Facility in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Charlotte-based Proffitt Dixon Partners has completed the development of Carraway Self Storage, a 93,000-square-foot, climate-controlled self-storage facility in Chapel Hill. Located at 500 Myrica St., the property comprises small, medium and large units across four stories. Features include LED sensor lighting, an advanced security system and boat and RV storage options. JLL Charlotte’s Project and Development Services (PDS) team managed the design and construction of the project. Public Storage will operate the property on behalf of Proffitt Dixon.