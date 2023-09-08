Friday, September 8, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Carraway Self Storage in Chapel Hill, N.C., features small, medium and large units across four stories.
DevelopmentNorth CarolinaSelf-StorageSoutheast

Proffitt Dixon Delivers 93,000 SF Self-Storage Facility in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

by John Nelson

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Charlotte-based Proffitt Dixon Partners has completed the development of Carraway Self Storage, a 93,000-square-foot, climate-controlled self-storage facility in Chapel Hill. Located at 500 Myrica St., the property comprises small, medium and large units across four stories. Features include LED sensor lighting, an advanced security system and boat and RV storage options. JLL Charlotte’s Project and Development Services (PDS) team managed the design and construction of the project. Public Storage will operate the property on behalf of Proffitt Dixon.

You may also like

LCOR to Develop 42-Story Apartment Tower in Miami’s...

Greystar Opens Ltd. Champions Ridge Apartments in Metro...

McShane Completes 181,477 SF Distribution Facility in Douglasville,...

Northland Acquires 344-Unit Multifamily Community Near Atlanta

Bridgeview Multifamily to Develop 360-Unit Project in Denton,...

Triten Real Estate Tops Out 341-Unit Multifamily Project...

Basis Industrial to Develop 855-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Panattoni Purchases 243,000 SF North Creek Commerce Center...

Echo Real Estate Capital Buys Land for 182,610...