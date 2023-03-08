REBusinessOnline

Progress Capital Arranges $14.9M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Redevelopment

Hunter Lofts, a multifamily redevelopment in Roselle Park, New Jersey, will consist of 57 units and 4,000 square feet of retail space.

ROSELLE PARK, N.J. — Locally based financial intermediary Progress Capital has arranged a $14.9 million construction loan for Hunter Lofts, a 57-unit multifamily redevelopment project in the Northern New Jersey community of Roselle Park. The site formerly housed the operations of H&H Building Supply. Six of the units will be reserved as affordable housing, and the new development will include 4,000 square feet of retail space. Kathy Anderson and Caillin Boles of Progress Capital arranged the loan through Columbia Bank on behalf of the developer, The Kontos Group.





