Progress Capital Arranges $14M Loan for Refinancing of Jersey City Apartment Building

The multifamily building at 253 Academy St. in Jersey City totals 79 units, mostly in studio formats.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Locally based financial advisory firm Progress Capital has arranged a $14 million loan for the refinancing of a 79-unit apartment building located at 253 Academy St. in the Journal Square neighborhood of Jersey City. The newly built property offers 77 studios and two larger units that were built as standalone modular residences. Amenities include a rooftop deck and grilling area, fitness center and concierge service. Kathy Anderson of Progress Capital arranged the loan, which carried a fixed interest rate and 12 months of interest-only payments, on behalf of the borrower, Pointe Developers LLC. The direct lender was not disclosed.

