Progress Capital Arranges $17.6M Construction Loan for Northern New Jersey Multifamily Project

The site of the new multifamily project at 803 South Ave. in Plainfield, New Jersey, is fully approved.

PLAINFIELD, N.J. — Progress Capital has arranged a $17.6 million construction loan for a 104-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of Plainfield. In addition to one commercial space, the property will offer 10 studio apartments, 61 one-bedroom units and 33 two-bedroom residences. Amenities will include a clubhouse, fitness center and outdoor grilling and recreational areas. Brad Domenico and Eddie Miro of Progress Capital arranged the three-year, interest-only loan through Trevian Capital on behalf of the borrower, West of Hudson Properties.