Progress Capital Arranges $18M Acquisition Loan for Future Amazon Facility in Mount Olive, New Jersey

MOUNT OLIVE, N.J. — Progress Capital has arranged an $18 million acquisition loan for a 132,000-square-foot industrial facility in Mount Olive, about 50 miles west of New York City. The property served as a warehouse for Sam’s Club until 2018 and will now be leased to Amazon as a fulfillment center. Kathy Anderson of Progress Capital arranged the loan through Lakeland Bank on behalf of the buyer, Asset Realty & Construction Group.